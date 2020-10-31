Special vigilance squads to monitor Covid-19 violations in Navi Mumbai

Sections
Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:13 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has formed special vigilance squads (SVS) for every ward in the city to strictly monitor and penalise violations of Covid 19 norms.

The civic body has so far, through its ward level teams, been penalising residents who fail to wear masks in public or maintain social distancing at establishments. The stress has been on creating awareness. It has so far collected ₹49 lakh in fine from various violators.

Explaining the need for the SVS, municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar, said “For the past two weeks, there has been a drop in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city. Though it is a relief, it is important that all precautions continue to be taken, especially in the upcoming festive season as the virus spreads fast and we still do not have a vaccine for it.”

NMMC has set up an SVS in the jurisdiction of each of the eight wards in the city. While the ward committee will continue with its work, the SVS will concentrate on taking action against those indulging in violations concerning health security rules.

Bangar said, “Each SVS will consist of two NMMC personnel and as many police personnel. The presence of the police personnel will ensure effective action against non-usage of masks and social distancing violations. Independent vehicles have been given to each of the eight SVS. We appeal to all the residents to cooperate with us and help fight the Covid menace.”

