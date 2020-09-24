Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Speculations rife about BJP’s Eknath Khadse joining NCP after Sharad Pawar holds meeting in Jalgaon

Speculations rife about BJP’s Eknath Khadse joining NCP after Sharad Pawar holds meeting in Jalgaon

Rumors have been making the rounds that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse is likely to jump ship and join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On...

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Rumors have been making the rounds that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse is likely to jump ship and join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with leaders from Jalgaon district, the hometown of the BJP leader.

Pawar allegedly discussed the pros and cons of bringing Khadse in to the party fold. However, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the meeting did not involve any discussion on Khadse. “There was no discussion related to Eknath Khadse. The meeting was called to discuss irrigation projects of the district,” Patil told reporters.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state NCP president, Anil Patil, NCP MLA from Amalner and former minister Gulabrao Deokar were present for the meeting.

Khadse, the former revenue minister, was sidelined by the BJP after he was made to resign from the post following allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a land deal near Pune in 2016. Earlier, there were rumors that he would join Congress.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Sep 24, 2020 00:02 IST
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Sep 24, 2020 00:40 IST
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Sep 24, 2020 00:00 IST
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
Sep 23, 2020 22:10 IST

latest news

Turkish President Erdogan’s J&K remark riles India
Sep 24, 2020 01:53 IST
MoS railways Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19
Sep 24, 2020 01:49 IST
Sudarshan News gets notice from Centre for airing show
Sep 24, 2020 01:44 IST
Congress accuses BSY’s family of graft
Sep 24, 2020 01:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.