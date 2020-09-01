Speeding car rams into 8 at Mumbai’s Crawford Market; 4 killed, 4 hurt

Four pedestrians, including three elderly women, were killed and four others seriously injured after the driver of a speeding Maruti Esteem lost control of the vehicle at Crawford Market on Monday night.

The incident took place around 9pm opposite Cafè Janata, near Colombo junction on Lokmanya Tilak Road. The driver, identified as Sameer Diggy alias Sayyed, believed to be a resident of Imambada, suffered minor injuries. The victims have been identified as Mohammed Nadeem, Saroja Naidu, 65, Zubeda Abdul Rehman Khan, 60, Saira Bano 60.

Rajiv Jain, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, said, “The car (MH02-NA-5325) was heading towards Carnac Bunder when the driver lost control and rammed into pedestrians on the footpath.”

The injured have been identified as Hanif Jainul, 32, Nadeem Ansari, 45, Kamlesh Singh, 20, and Mustakeen Chhotu Shah, 41. They are undergoing treatment at JJ hospital. Jainul worked as a waiter at the cafè, while Ansari was a street vendor.

Ansari had gone to bring food for his family from the restaurant, preliminary probe revealed.

The police have carried out the spot panchnama and recorded the statements of witnesses and the injured.

At the time of going to press, Sayyed was taken into custody, but police were still to file a case of causing death by

negligent and dangerous driving. The police said that in June, too, Sayyed had rammed his vehicle into a truck. “All angles would be probed, including if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said an officer from Pydhonie police station.