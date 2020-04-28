SpiceJet engineer tests positive for Covid-19

A SpiceJet engineer tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. This is airline’s second case.

The airline said that the engineer had last reported to work on April 22 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, April 27.

“As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine for the next two weeks,” said the airline spokesperson.

The airline said that they are taking all the measures to provide appropriate medical care to their infected employee. “We have been diligently following the guidelines issued by the Government of India and WHO,” added the spokesperson.

The airline is disinfecting all their aircraft since January end. The disinfectants, the airline said, are being used as per the WHO standards.

The airline’s pilot was detected positive for Covid-19, last month. According to the airline, he had not flown any international flight in March. The last flight he operated was from Chennai to Delhi. After this, he had quarantined himself.