Sections
Home / Mumbai News / SpiceJet operates first long-haul non-stop India-Europe flight

SpiceJet operates first long-haul non-stop India-Europe flight

Budget carrier SpiceJet became the first Indian airline to operate the long-haul non- stop cargo flight from Amsterdam to Mumbai using its wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 on...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:44 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

Budget carrier SpiceJet became the first Indian airline to operate the long-haul non- stop cargo flight from Amsterdam to Mumbai using its wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 on Saturday. The same aircraft also operated from Mumbai to Khartoum, Sudan, on Sunday at 11.47am.

The airline also became the first to operate a non-stop cargo flight from Europe on a dedicated freighter.

Adding Netherlands to its international cargo network, SpiceJet carried 13 tonnes of cargo supplies to Mumbai on Saturday. The flight departed from the Dutch capital at 10.50pm (local time) on August 21 and landed in Mumbai at 10.54am (local time) on Saturday.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, “We successfully operated our first wide-body long-haul flight from Europe. The induction of our first Airbus A340 cargo aircraft has significantly enhanced our operational capability and will allow us to operate non-stop cargo services across the globe to destinations in Europe, Africa and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries.”



An airline official said that the A340 freighter that took off to Khartoum today carried 40 tonnes of cargo. This is SpiceJet’s first non-stop flight to Africa. Earlier, the low-cost carrier had flown to Sudan via Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

Since March 25, after India imposed a lockdown, the airline operated more than 5,764 cargo flights and transported over 31,800 tonnes of cargo, which according to SpiceJet, is more than double of all the domestic airlines put together. These flights carried medicines, medical equipment, fruits and vegetables to various parts of India and the world since March 25.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian origin man gets life term for killing mother, step-father
Aug 23, 2020 23:45 IST
SpiceJet operates first long-haul non-stop India-Europe flight
Aug 23, 2020 23:44 IST
‘Masterminds behind Dabholkar, Lankesh murder, still not arrested’
Aug 23, 2020 23:43 IST
UK long knew Dawood’s Pakistan address and more than two dozen aliases
Aug 23, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.