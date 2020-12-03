SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

SpiceJet has transported 85,000 tonnes of cargo since the lockdown . (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Low cost carrier SpiceJet will be giving logistical support for delivery of Covid-19 vaccine.The airline’s dedicated cargo arm, SpiceXpress, will be transporting the vaccine through a specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro.

SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline has tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations.

“SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°C. SpiceXpress is ready for the enormous task of distributing sensitive goods both domestically and internationally including Covid-19 vaccines that require stringent transportation conditions,” the spokesperson added.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet said, “We have been preparing for the humongous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by developing end-to-end cold chain logistics solutions. With a dedicated fleet of 17 cargo aircraft, SpiceXpress is capable of flying cargo to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations.”

“The airline also offers a plethora of other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo,” he added.

SpiceJet has transported 85,000 tonnes of cargo since the lockdown in March and the airline’s international cargo network now spans over 50 international destinations.