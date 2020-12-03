Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

The airline’s dedicated cargo arm, SpiceXpress, will be transporting the vaccine through a specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:11 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

SpiceJet has transported 85,000 tonnes of cargo since the lockdown . (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Low cost carrier SpiceJet will be giving logistical support for delivery of Covid-19 vaccine.The airline’s dedicated cargo arm, SpiceXpress, will be transporting the vaccine through a specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro.

SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline has tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations.

“SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°C. SpiceXpress is ready for the enormous task of distributing sensitive goods both domestically and internationally including Covid-19 vaccines that require stringent transportation conditions,” the spokesperson added.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet said, “We have been preparing for the humongous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by developing end-to-end cold chain logistics solutions. With a dedicated fleet of 17 cargo aircraft, SpiceXpress is capable of flying cargo to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations.”

“The airline also offers a plethora of other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo,” he added.

SpiceJet has transported 85,000 tonnes of cargo since the lockdown in March and the airline’s international cargo network now spans over 50 international destinations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Farmers’ protest: Ministers in huddle, all eyes on key meet today
Dec 03, 2020 01:11 IST
Maharashtra: State-wide protest in support of farmers on Wednesday
Dec 03, 2020 01:11 IST
Displaced by calamity 15 years ago, Kupwara’s fringe villagers face eviction from temporary settlements
Dec 03, 2020 01:09 IST
Gangster Shubham orchestrated murder of rival’s brother in Amritsar from Faridkot jail, say police
Dec 03, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.