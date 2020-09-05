Split deceased policeman’s compensation between first wife, child and daughter from second marriage: Bombay HC

While hearing the plea by the daughter of the second wife of a railway policeman who succumbed to Covid-19, the Bombay high court (HC), on Friday, directed that the ₹60 lakh compensation deposited by the authorities would be shared equally between the first wife, her daughter and the daughter of the second wife.

The daughter of the second wife had approached the court seeking equitable distribution of compensation amount among the two wives and daughters of the deceased policeman. The court further directed the two wives and daughters to arrive at an amicable settlement and said that the pending claims would be decided during the next hearing on September 11.

The division bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Madhav Jamdar, while passing the order in the petition filed by the daughter of a railway policeman who succumbed to Covid while on duty in May, held that the amount of compensation accruing to the deceased policeman had to be shared in equal proportion among his three heirs.

The daughter of the policeman had petitioned the court seeking directions to the authorities to disburse the compensation amount accruing to her father in equal proportions between the first wife and her daughter and the second wife (her mother) and herself.

While the first wife and daughter had initially opposed the claim, when advocate Prerak Sharma for the daughter of the second wife informed them that as per a previous order of the HC, the second wife did not have a right but her daughter did, they agreed to share the compensation.

After a consensus was reached among the three the court said, “The parties and their Advocates have after certain discussions agreed to share the amount deposited in the Court by Respondent Nos.1 and 2 in the ratio of 1/3rd: 1/3rd: 1/3rd, i.e. 1/3rd of the said amount shall be handed over to and received by the Petitioner (daughter of the second wife), 1/3rd by Respondent No.3 (first wife) and 1/3rd by Respondent No.4 (daughter of the first wife).”

The court then directed the Prothonotary and Senior Master to distribute the entire amount of around ₹65 lakhs deposited with him by the state and railways towards compensation for the deceased policeman between the three in the said ratio. The court further held that as it did not want both the families of the deceased policeman to waste their time and money in litigation they should arrive at an amicable settlement with regards to the movable and immovable assets of the deceased policeman and posted the matter for hearing on September 11 by which time the two families should reach the settlement.