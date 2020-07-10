Spread awareness about field hospitals: CM to BMC

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressed concern over people’s lack of confidence in the hospitals temporarily constructed in open fields in Mumbai.

The state government has developed six field Covid-19 hospitals, but according to officials, citizens often refuse to get admitted there and instead demand beds in government-run or private hospitals. Thackeray directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make efforts to inform people that these field hospitals are as good as any other government or private hospital in the city.

Thackeray had called two meetings to take stock of the situation and review measures taken by the civic body to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai.

“The CM gets calls from people that they want a bed in a regular hospital and not in the field hospitals. This is despite developing good-quality field hospitals. Thackeray instructed BMC to start taking efforts to build confidence among people so that they won’t hesitate to receive treatment at these hospitals, and the load on the regular government and private hospitals can be reduced,” said a senior official who attended the meeting.

BMC commissioner IS Chahal said people’s reluctance is because they have never experienced treatment at such facilities. “We have outsourced expert doctors, intensivists, clinical staff, and others for these hospitals and are spending much on them. To deal with the issue, I have directed officials to occupy ICU beds in these hospitals first and let them experience the facilities developed there. This will help in clearing misconceptions, and awareness among people will increase,” said Chahal.

In Mumbai, six field hospitals have been developed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, NSCI-Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mulund, NESCO-Goregoan, and Dahisar.

The number of cases in Mumbai has reached 89,124 after 1,268 new cases were recorded on Thursday. The city’s death toll jumped to 5,132 after 68 deaths were reported the same day.

The CM directed BMC to set up a mechanism for optimum use of ambulances provided by the state and private donors. “We must have a monitoring system for use of ambulances so that the people will be able to get the benefit of these facilities in time,” Thackeray said.

He said that the healthcare facilities have been augmented, and now they need a proper plan for their systematic use. “For instance, we have taken 80% of beds at 35 private hospitals. Now all these hospitals should put up a notice board with daily occupancy so that all those in need can get a bed,” the CM said.

In the second meeting, Thackeray sought help from NGOs to contain the Covid spread and reduce case mortality rate. He said that if NGOs can help in conducting surveys and send symptomatic patients to dedicated Covid centers, then treatment can be started in the golden hour and lives can be saved. He said that NGOs can also help in clearing misconceptions about keeping patients in isolation.

Chahal said that previously, BMC used to give beds only to those patients who had Covid test reports, but now they have started giving beds even to those who have symptoms but no test report. “This is showing results as it helps to bring down Covid deaths in the city. By the end of this month, you will see a drastic change in the number of Covid-related deaths. Even today, we have 1,158 patients who were admitted without having a Covid test report,” the municipal commissioner said.