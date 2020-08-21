SSC students struggle to change revised scores on portal

Sections
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:44 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Several first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants whose SSC exam scores have increased after revaluation, were struggling to get their scores updated on the online admission portal until Friday, which was last day to fill forms for the general admission round.

Schools said that in the absence of guidelines about editing their scores, they are unable to help students who were struggling to get their marks edited.

“We are getting requests from students who have got their revised scores from the board, but the portal does not allow us to edit scores,” said an official working at a guidance centre.

One of the students approached her school based in Malad where she was told to wait for instructions from the education department. “I got five more marks after revaluation. I approached the school since I could not edit the marks by myself. Officials asked me to wait until they hear from the department about what is to be done in such a situation,” she said on condition of anonymity.



Dinkar Patil, secondary education director, said students can make the changes through the grievance section on the admission portal. “There is a mechanism to make these changes. The scores can be changed through the guidance centre of the office of the deputy director. For this, students can raise their grievances from their accounts and share details of their revised scores. The deputy directorate will correct it. Students can do it from their homes. We will issue a notification about this soon,” he added.

This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the entire process for FYJC admissions is online. Until Friday evening, over 2.15 lakh students had filled their forms for admissions to colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The provisional general merit list for students will be declared on August 23 where they can check their scores and raise objections in case of errors.

