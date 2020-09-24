SSR case probe: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh summoned

As part of its investigation into allegations of drug abuse in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday issued summons to actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

KPS Malhotra, deputy director, NCB, said summons were issued to the four actors on Wednesday. Padukone has been asked to join the investigation on September 25, while Khan and Kapoor have been called on September 26. An NCB official said Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash, an employee of talent management agency KWAN would also join the investigation on September 25. Singh, designer Simone Khambatta and Rajput’s former business manager Shruti Modi have been asked to join the investigation today.

Padukone, Khan, Kapoor, Singh and Khambatta had not responded to HT’s calls and messages till the time of going to press.

Khan and Singh’s names cropped up during the interrogation of actor and arrested accused Rhea Chakraborty.

An NCB official said Padukone’s name had emerged in WhatsApp chats found during the agency’s investigation.

On Wednesday, NCB questioned Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha for the third consecutive day and chief executive officer of talent management agency KWAN, Dhruv Chitgopekar, for the second day. Film producer Madhu Mantena was also questioned on Wednesday. So far, NCB has arrested 19 accused, including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and members of Rajput’s domestic staff.