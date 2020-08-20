Sections
State allows cast and crew aged above 65 to attend shoots

In a relief to elderly actors and crews from the entertainment industry, the state government on Wednesday allowed cast and the crew aged above 65 years to attend studios and...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a relief to elderly actors and crews from the entertainment industry, the state government on Wednesday allowed cast and the crew aged above 65 years to attend studios and outdoor shootings. State cultural affairs minister Amit Deshmukh made the announcement.

The decision has come after the Bombay high court (HC) on August 7 quashed the state’s previous decision of barring them from attending shootings at studios and outdoor locations. The state had taken the decision in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the high court found the order discriminatory in nature.

Deshmukh on Wednesday said that cast and crew over 65 years of age can now attend the shootings with all the necessary precautionary measures.

