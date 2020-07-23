Sections
Home / Mumbai News / State Assembly speaker’s staffer tests positive

State Assembly speaker’s staffer tests positive

Maharashtra legislative Assembly speaker Nana Patole’s officer on special duty (OSD) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, along with two of his family members.The...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Maharashtra legislative Assembly speaker Nana Patole’s officer on special duty (OSD) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, along with two of his family members.

The state legislature secretariat has decided to screen the remaining employees in Patole’s office. The speaker’s office has been sanitised and the OSD’s cabin has been sealed.

“I have not come in contact with the officer for the last few days and have no symptoms. However, if the need arises, I will get myself tested,” Patole said.

“More than 17 employees, including a few police personnel, have been infected so far. A clerk-cum-typist succumbed to the infection. Though Patole held a meeting on Tuesday with his staff members, the OSD was not present. There is no need for mass testing of the staff,” said an official from Vidhan Bhavan.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management
Jul 23, 2020 01:20 IST
Second elephant electrocuted in 24 hours in north Bengal; fourth death in two months
Jul 23, 2020 01:12 IST
Unlock Teej: Mehendi craze takes over corona scare?
Jul 23, 2020 01:06 IST
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Jul 23, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.