State board releases tentative schedule for Class 10, 12 ATKT exams

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:19 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced plans to conduct the Class 10 and 12 examinations for students with ATKT (allowed to keep term) in October this year.

In a letter sent to the secretaries of all the divisional boards, MSBSHSE has proposed to hold ATKT exams for Class 10 from October 6 to 23. The proposed schedule for Class 12 exams is from October 6 to 29.

Every year, the state board allows students who have failed to clear their board exams, to appear for the ATKT exams, which are normally held in July.

The results of these exams are declared in August, and students who pass can join junior colleges in the same academic year. The move is to ensure that students do not lose out on a year. However, this year, due to the delay in declaring board results in the wake of the Covid-19 situation, the schedule for ATKT exams has not been announced yet.



Officials at the state board said that the timetable is tentative and is subject to changes. “It has been sent to various divisions for suggestions and objections. It is part of the routine process. The board will announce final dates as and when it is decided,” said an official from the board.

According to the timetable, practical and oral exams of students who appear for ATKT have to be conducted in October itself.

This year, admissions to first-year junior college have also been delayed due to the late declaration of results. While colleges usually start their new academic year in August, this time, they will do so in September.

