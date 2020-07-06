State Covid-19 tally rises to 206,619; toll 8,822

A day after breaching the 2-lakh Covid-19 case mark and recording, in a first, over 7,000 infections in a day, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,555 new cases. The state’s tally is now 206,619, of which 86,040 are active cases, according to the state health department.

Maharashtra now joins 14 countries that have reported over 2 lakh cases, as per data with worldometers.info. The state took 17 weeks to pass the bleak mark since the first case on March 9 and on Sunday surpassed the tally of countries such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which have reported 2,05,929 and 2,04,610 cases respectively.

The state also recorded 151 deaths in a day, taking the toll to 8,822, health officials said. The state’s highest single-day spike of 7,074 cases and highest 24-hour toll of 295 was recorded on Saturday. Mumbai’s tally touched 84,524 after 1,287 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, 23,732 cases are active. The city’s toll stands at 4,899 after 69 more deaths were reported.

Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray had confirmed that there will be a spike in infections in the next few weeks as the state has begun opening up economy.

Sharp surge in cases was observed in the past 10 days from June 24 onwards. The daily case count increased from 3,890 on June 24 to 4,841 the next day. It then recorded over 5,000 cases for each of the next five days and over 6,000 cases for each of the two days after that and crossed 7,000 cases on Saturday.

In the past five days since July 1, the state has got 31,860 cases, as against 302 in March, 10,196 in April, 57,157 cases in May and 1,02,172 in June.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said there is no need to worry over the rise in cases until proper medical care is being made available to the people. “As we are opening up restrictions and allowing people to start their day-to-day activities, it is obvious that cases will go up. The rise should not be seen as a reason to worry as we are doing better surveillance, contact-tracing, testing and treatment. If we are providing better medical care, there is no need to worry about it,” Kumar said.

However, following the spike in cases, many cities and districts have reimposed lockdown, although for a brief period to break the chain after the state government empowered them to take the decision as and when required.

Cities in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai and Panvel have imposed lockdown in their jurisdiction for ten days.

In MMR, cases have increased to 135,358 from 55,086 cases on June 3, when the state decided to provide relaxations in red zones, including MMR.

In other cities such as Aurangabad, lockdown has been imposed in Walunj industrial area, between July 4 and 12. In Nashik city, night curfew has been imposed from 7pm to 5am to curb the pandemic’s spread.

Aurangabad and Nashik have 5,205 and 2,932 cases respectively.

Districts such as Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Beed, too, have imposed lockdown in their jurisdiction, following the surge in cases. Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Beed have 712, 246 and 142 cases respectively.

While there has been a buzz that cases have started to peak in the state, public health secretary Pradeep Vyas denied this.

“It is an infectious disease, movement of people and opening of restrictions has resulted in the rise in cases. I still cannot say that the peak has started,” Dr Vyas said.

“We have found that the rise is cases was recorded in the areas where contact-tracing per positive patient is less than 10 people. Following this, authorities have been directed to trace at least 10 people behind one patient,” said another senior official, wishing not to be named.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on July 2 had clarified that there is no community spread in the state so far. The numbers are rising, but there is no indication of community transmission, he said.“The number of fresh cases is increasing, but it cannot be termed community transmission as most of the cases are coming either from containment zones or institutional quarantine facilities. There is no community spread in the state yet,” Tope said.

Despite rise in cases, the recovery rate of the state is over 54%, said the health minister. “On Sunday, 3,658 patients were discharged from various hospitals and are allowed to go back to their homes. Total number of recovered patients has increased to 1,11,740 and recovery rate stands at 54.08%,” he said.

Along with surge in cases, the state is also facing a large number of deaths on a daily basis. In the past five days (since July 5), 967 deaths are recorded.

To control the situation, the state has now formed a taskforce of expert doctors in all districts.

With 8,822 deaths on Sunday, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded as 4.27%. It is second-highest in the country after Gujarat, where CFR is 5.45% with 1,925 deaths (35,312 cases) till Saturday, according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

Maharashtra still has highest number of deaths across states in the country.

By the end of May, the state has successfully brought down CFRto 3.26% (on May 26) from 7.41% (with 148 deaths) on April 13. Currently, 46,062 people have been kept in institutional quarantine and over 6,04,463 people have been put under home quarantine across the state.

So far, the state has also completed 11 lakh tests. On Sunday, the health department declared to have conducted 11,12,442 tests at various public and private facilities across Maharashtra. Of them, 10,05,823 people tested negative. It means 18.57% of the total samples tested positive, said an official.This works out to 11.36% of the total tests conducted in the country. Till July 4, a total of 97,89,066 samples have been tested across the country.