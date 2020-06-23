State defers CET for engineering, pharmacy, architecture

Sections
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:14 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

The state common entrance test (CET) cell on Monday announced that entrance exam for admissions to engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges in Maharashtra has been postponed till further notice. The tests were supposed to be conducted between July and August. In a tweet, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced that new dates will be announced soon.

“Conducting entrance exams for professional courses is important. Looking at the current situation of Covid-19 in our state, we have decided to push the exam date till further notice,” said Samant.

Close to 5.24 lakh students registered for the entrance exams this year. Earlier this month, around 60,000 applicants had changed their examination centres after CET cell provided the option of picking centres closer to students’ home.

Last week, in a Facebook live, Samant had announced that exams for final-year students studying non-professional courses across 14 state universities were made optional. However, the status of final-year exams for professional courses and status of ATKT backlog of final-year students are yet to be clarified by the state.



“Our first duty is to ensure safety of all...For professional courses, the chief minister has already written to the prime minister seeking guidance as these exams are national in nature and our students should not lose out,” tweeted cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.

