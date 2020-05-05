State department nod to transport SSC, HSC answer sheets

To ensure the timely declaration of SSC and HSC results, the state education department has now issued guidelines for allowing the movement of staff for transporting the answer papers of students from one place to another.

Citing a Supreme Court order which makes it mandatory for the department to release results of SSC and HSC by June 10, the department has granted special permission for its workers, teachers and school staff to work even as the state is under lockdown. “In a case where the papers are in schools or custody, they can be transported to the examiners and they can evaluate them. Further, these evaluated papers can be sent for moderation to the moderators through staff which is deployed for the purpose,” reads the circular issued by the department to all municipal commissioners and district collectors.

Nearly 15 lakh students appear the SSC exams from the state of which 3.5 lakh are from the Mumbai division which also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar. While Raigad is in Orange zone as per the state government’s official list, the other areas are in the red zone. The board is hoping that once permissions are in place, evaluation of answer papers can take place soon and results can be declared in time. The state board usually declares Class 12 results in the last week of May and Class 10 results are out by the second week of June.

“Teachers and other staff can use their vehicles for the task or can use hired vehicles provided to them. Similarly, the staff of the board can also travel to investigate the cases of malpractices that have been reported during the board exam,” it further reads.

Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji School in Andheri said that the decision should have been taken earlier. “Now teachers would have to race against time to complete evaluation. Nevertheless, the board should now announce the marking formula for the last Geography exam which was cancelled due to the situation,” he added.

HSC exams took place between February 18 and March 18, 2020, while SSC exams took place between March 3 and March 21.