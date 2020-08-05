State department to investigate illegal fishing practices

The state fisheries department on Tuesday initiated an investigation and called for action regarding unauthorised fishing practices affecting rare and endangered marine species along the Maharashtra coastline.

The fisheries commissioner ordered the inquiry based on a report by marine biologists from the Mangrove Foundation (under the state mangrove cell), which documented how unsustainable fishing practices, excessive juvenile by-catch, and illegal shark fin trade were leading to a rapid decline of threatened, vulnerable, and critically-endangered sharks and allied species.

HT had reported the details on Monday, elucidating how such practices along seven commercially important landing sites, including three in Mumbai, with high-density of elasmobranch (sharks, skates, rays, and sawfish) population, were leading to overall habitat degradation at fishing grounds.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter highlighted by national and regional media, I have called for a detailed investigation across all 173 marine fish landing centres across seven Konkan districts as well as inspections to be undertaken at markets,” said Atul Patne, state fisheries commissioner, adding, “Strict action needs to be taken against fishing boats, sellers, buyers, and boat owners under the Maharashtra Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, 1981, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for unauthorised capture and sale of rare and endangered elasmobranch species. Reports on action taken have been called for at the earliest.”

The fisheries department plans to set up an enforcement cell and increase manpower to address the issue. Under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the assistant commissioner of fisheries (ACF) is empowered to take action for the protection of rare and endangered marine species.

“We have reiterated this in an order issued on Tuesday,” said Patne. “Presently, the department is facing a staff crunch with more than 60% vacancy, with 23 licensing officers managing 173 landing centres. Even if the ACF manages to track down cases, he is unable to prepare the required documents, present submissions in court, and track investigations.”

Patne said that along with additional manpower, he plans to rope in non-government bodies or marine respondent groups involved in curbing such violations (sagar rakshaks) to assist his staff. “If shark fin trade is operational in the domestic circuit, it will be tracked to the source, and we will identify how it is operating,” he said.

The Mangrove Foundation report also identified a fish landing centre at Satpati in Palghar, where the capture of eight shark species, including some part of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, saw their fins removed and kept out to dry.

Shark fishing is not illegal in India. However, catching 10 species protected under the Wildlife Act is prohibited and considered illegal. Shark fin import and export was banned by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2015.

The mangrove cell study identified 34 elasmobranch species – 14 sharks, 15 rays, and five species of wedges, sawfish and guitarfish – being caught across Satpati, Sassoon Dock, New Ferry Wharf, and Versova in Mumbai; Alibag in Raigad, Harnai in Ratnagiri, and Malvan in Sindhudurg. Of these, 24 species each fell under the vulnerable, endangered, and near-threatened categories of the IUCN Regional Red List, while one species of guitarfish (schedule I under WPA) was critically endangered. Eighteen of the 34 species caught were juvenile elasmobranchs.

“We appreciate that the fisheries department has taken cognisance of the report. If such a study has made any contribution towards marine conservation, it has achieved its purpose,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (Mangrove cell).