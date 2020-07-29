Sections
Home / Mumbai News / State differs monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature to September 7

State differs monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature to September 7

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature has been postponed once again for more than a month. It is now expected to start on September 7. The decision was taken in a...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature has been postponed once again for more than a month. It is now expected to start on September 7. The decision was taken in a meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) of the state legislature on Tuesday.

The session was supposed to start from August 3 as decided in the previous BAC meeting held on June 10.

BAC, which comprises chairman of the legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, speaker of the Assembly Nana Patole, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, decided to postpone the session by five weeks.

“Considering the Covid-19 situation, the committee decided to postpone the session until September 7. Other details such as the period of the session, etc, have not yet to be finalised,” said Anil Parab, state parliamentary affairs minister, following the meeting.



Generally, the monsoon session is held for two to three weeks, but this time, it would depend on the pandemic situation in the state. “Other details will be decided in another BAC meeting likely to be called eight to 10 days before the session begins,” said an official from the state legislature.

This is the second time the session has been postponed. It was scheduled to start on June 22 but was postponed to August 3 owing to the lockdown restrictions.

As an alternative, the state also has plans to conduct the session online, for which demonstrations from firms such as Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Blue Jeans, and Alcatel that provide videoconference platforms, have been taken. With the facility in place, legislators will not have to participate physically and can attend the proceedings through their computers and smartphones.

“The BAC is yet to decide on holding the session online,” said the official.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vigilance Bureau seeks action on report over ‘substandard’ construction of roads in Ludhiana
Jul 29, 2020 02:19 IST
India’s farm sector needs help to get back on its feet. Here are 5 ideas | Opinion
Jul 29, 2020 02:08 IST
Dera Baba Nanak ‘giant’ Princepal Singh makes it to NBA G-league
Jul 29, 2020 02:01 IST
Don’t taunt people who are happy on social media: Gauahar Khan
Jul 29, 2020 01:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.