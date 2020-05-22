Sections
Home / Mumbai News / State edu dept launches free career counselling portal for students

State edu dept launches free career counselling portal for students

The state education department, on Friday launched an online portal for career counselling for Class 9 to 12 students under the state board. The portal, mahacareerportal.com would host information...

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The state education department, on Friday launched an online portal for career counselling for Class 9 to 12 students under the state board. The portal, mahacareerportal.com would host information about 556 courses and 21,000 institutes of higher education which students can access free. The portal was launched by state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hydroxychloroquine led to higher mortality and heart issues in Covid-19 patients, says a Lancet study
May 22, 2020 20:09 IST
Shamita says break from films from ‘difficult’: ‘I was a bit selective’
May 22, 2020 20:06 IST
ICC issues guidelines for resumption of cricket
May 22, 2020 20:08 IST
Mumbai police head constable dies of Covid-19
May 22, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.