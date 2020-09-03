State Election Commission may conduct polls for five civic bodies in Maharashtra together

The first set of local polls for five civic corporations that have completed their five-year term may be held simultaneously by the end of this year or early next year. The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday held a review meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and tap the possibility of conducting polls for local bodies that are completing their tenures by the year-end.

The commission is expected to hold elections for five municipal corporations – Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Aurangabad, Kalyan-Dombivli and Kolhapur, together. The polls of the first three civic bodies were postponed after their terms ended between April and June. The SEC has now asked Kalyan-Dombivili and Kolhapur civic bodies to complete their pre-election process of ward delimitation and voter updation. The five-year terms of these two corporations will end in November.

Besides the five municipal corporations, around 12,500 gram panchayats are on the verge of completion of their five-year term and are due for elections by year-end. After the review of the Covid-19 spread in five corporations, the SEC has reportedly decided that the elections to the civic bodies could not be held anytime soon.

“In the given conditions, congregations of people in the wake of elections cannot be allowed and hence, it is not possible to hold the elections immediately. We have asked the local bodies to start pre-poll preparations, including delimitation of wards, finalisation of boundaries, hearing on suggestions/objections and finalisation of electoral rolls,’’ said Kiran Kurundkar, secretary, SEC.

“In Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad, the pre-poll preparation has been completed while in Vasai-Virar it is in the final leg. The Election Commission of India is expected to hand us the updated electoral rolls by September-end, after which we will publish the list of voters, ward and polling stations wise,” he added.

Since the state government has excluded 18 villages from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the civic body is expected to have a reshuffle in its wards before the elections. The corporation has been asked to begin this process.

Kurundkar said that the decision about holding the elections in these local bodies will be taken at the appropriate time after consultation with them.