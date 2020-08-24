Sections
State gives nod to expand Junnar rescue centre

The state irrigation department has issued an in-principle approval to hand over 15 hectares (ha) of land that it owns for Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre’s expansion, said forest officers.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:27 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

After the expansion, leopard enclosures will increase to 50 from 39. (Maharashtra Forest Department)

The Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar will soon be able to increase the capacity of its captive leopard enclosures from 39 to 50 as the state government has issued a clearance to expand the rescue centre.

The state irrigation department has issued an in-principle approval to hand over 15 hectares (ha) of land that it owns for MLRC's expansion, said forest officers. "We are of the opinion that we do not need more area than 10ha. The cost of the land comes around ₹10 lakh per ha," said JR Gowda, deputy conservator of forest, Junnar.

Currently, MLRC is spread across 4ha and has 33 leopards across its 39 enclosures. However, the demarcation of the exact boundary for extension of the centre is yet to be assessed, said Gowda. “With help from the land records department, we will get exact figures and submit a proposal to the state for final approval for 10-ha expansion,” he said.

A senior state government official said, “Based on MLRC’s requirement and their updated proposal, more approvals will be issued. The centre did a splendid job in giving care to leopards and can become an eco-tourism hub.”



Apart from housing more rescued or trapped leopards (involved in conflict), MLRC has planned tourism-related activities across the additional 10ha, including aviary cages, rescue facilities and cages for sambar deer, jackals and other herbivores, as well as a secluded area where veterinary practices can be enhanced. “With permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), we would like to build a mini zoo for the public. We also intend to expand the size of the cages to a minimum of 250 square metre as per CZA guidelines,” said Gowda.

Currently, MLRC has five enclosures allotted as quarantine cages for leopards displaying any symptoms.

