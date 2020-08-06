Sections
State intelligence officer dies from Covid-19

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:04 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

A 52-year-old police inspector posted with the State Intelligence Department (SID) succumbed to Covid-19 at the city’s Saifee Hospital on Wednesday night, taking the death toll in Mumbai Police to 56.

Inspector Azam Patel developed a fever a week back and was admitted to Saifee Hospital, said a police officer. “He showed symptoms of Covid-19 following which a test was conducted and his reports came positive. Two days ago, his oxygen levels started decreasing and after he complained of breathlessness, he was put on the ventilator,” said senior police inspector Sukhlal Varpe of the Worli police station.

Patel’s father Yusuf Patel, who was admitted to a government hospital in Pune, died two days ago due to some illness.

The 52-year-old was earlier posted at Worli police station and was transferred to SID seven months back. He had worked in several units of the Mumbai crime branch for more than 10 years and was posted with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for three years. Patel had also worked in several police stations in south Mumbai, added the officer.



Patel is survived by his mother, wife, son, and daughter.

