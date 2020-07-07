Sections
State losing out on PM Gram Sadak Yojana funds, says Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday complained that the state government was likely to lose out on funds under the...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday complained that the state government was likely to lose out on funds under the Centre’s PM Gram Sadak Yojana to build rural roads due to lethargy of the administration.

Fadnavis in his letter said that the third phase of the Central scheme had been announced under which roads of 1.25 lakh kilometers would be built.

“It had been decided that the state would get to build 6,550 kms of road and a proposal had to be tabled in January. But, so far, no such proposal has been sent to the Centre by Maharashtra. That is really unfortunate. Projects worth 17,000 kms have been approved of other states” states the letter.

Fadnavis added that during the pandemic the road works under the Central scheme would have ensured jobs for rural unemployed, but the state government has been working at a snail’s pace, despite reminders by the Centre.



