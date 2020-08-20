State minister Nitin Raut detained in UP on route to meet family of slain Dalit sarpanch

Maharashtra energy minister and chairman of the scheduled caste department of All India Congress Committee Nitin Raut was detained by Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police at the border of Azamgarh district on Thursday morning. The minister was travelling to meet the family of a murdered Dalit sarpanch of Bansgaon.

When Raut reached the Azhamgarh border, he was detained by the police. He was asked to accompany them to a guest house, but the Congress leader refused and started a sit-in protest at Baghpur village on the border. Raut later flew back to Nagpur.

“I was heading towards Bansgaon to meet the family members of Dailit sarpanch Satyamev Jayate who was brutally killed a few days ago. Dalits are not safe under chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath rule. Men are brutally killed, while women face atrocities. Neither have the culprits been arrested, nor the family has been given any help by the government. Downtrodden are not tolerated if they try to raise their voice against injustice,” Raut said.

Local Congress leaders including Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, were with Raut during his visit and the protest.

Jayate, popularly known as Pappu Ram, was allegedly shot dead by three men on motorcycles last Friday. He was allegedly killed by an upper-caste man as he had ‘advocated the cause of social justice’.