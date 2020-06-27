State mobile app offers free non-Covid medical consultation

Sections
The Maharashtra government has developed a mobile application, eSanjeevaniOPD, that will provide free online tele-consultation medical services to non-Covid patients in the state....

By Faisal Malik,

The Maharashtra government has developed a mobile application, eSanjeevaniOPD, that will provide free online tele-consultation medical services to non-Covid patients in the state. People will have to register on the app using their mobile numbers and then will be able to directly chat with expert doctors through video conferencing or text messages.

The app, available on Google Play Store, works as an online OPD service without patients having to physically visit a doctor. The services can be availed between 9.30am and 1.30pm, six days a week, with it being shut on Sundays.

Earlier in a joint venture with the help of the Central government, the service was made available through a portal named www.esanjeevaniopd.in. The portal was made fully operational from May 12 after a pilot run. So far, 1,606 patients have used the portal.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to start free OPD services was taken considering the difficulties faced by the people in the absence of services from private practitioners.



Patients will be able to upload their medical report or other documents on the mobile application after registering. They will be given a token number and will be notified about the appointment so that they can log in accordingly. Patients will have to wait until a doctor gets free to connect via video conferencing or text message. The app will also provide e-prescriptions to patients, Tope said.

