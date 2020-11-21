Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / ‘State or concentration camp?’: BJP MLA slams Maharashtra govt over reopening of schools

‘State or concentration camp?’: BJP MLA slams Maharashtra govt over reopening of schools

The state government has allowed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 depending on the Covid-19 situation in local areas.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Former Maharashtra school education minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday criticised the state government, saying it is doing little to minimise the confusion among parents over reopening of schools from November 23.

The state government has allowed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 depending on the Covid-19 situation in local areas.

“The role of local officials in deciding whether to open a school or not is important, but is the state government going to do anything or not? Will the government take a firm stand after holding talks with teachers, parents, officials and representatives of school staff. Students are scared over the chaos at the state level,” he told reporters.

Shelar said students are suffering due to the state government’s decision on conducting examinations and also due to delay in declaring results of various examinations.

“There is still no clue about admissions for various courses. There is no clarification on fees...Is it a state or a concentration camp?” he asked.

He alleged the state government was not holding any dialogue with teachers, parents or students.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST

latest news

US vow of early exit from Afghanistan raises threat of resurgent Taliban
Nov 21, 2020 15:39 IST
Scientists find 2,600 year-old earthenware coated with carbon nanotubes in Tamil Nadu
Nov 21, 2020 15:35 IST
Aaditya Thackeray slams opposition, says ‘parties indulge in politics, we focus on work’
Nov 21, 2020 15:24 IST
NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s residence, seizes marijuana
Nov 21, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.