Sections
Home / Mumbai News / State proposes to change name of environment department

State proposes to change name of environment department

On World Environment Day, the state government proposed changing the name of its environment department to include climate change. The decision on the name change will be taken soon, at the state...

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:32 IST

By Faisal Malik,

On World Environment Day, the state government proposed changing the name of its environment department to include climate change. The decision on the name change will be taken soon, at the state cabinet meeting.

The renamed department of environment and climate change will focus on afforestation, conservation of forests, prevention of land degradation, reducing air pollution, rejuvenating rivers, safeguarding and cleaning water bodies as well as coastal fronts like beaches, said environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday. Thackeray also declared Rs 100 crore would be earmarked for these initiatives.

“On Environment Day, we have proposed to change name of the department. We have also decided to evolve and adapt to the needs of today’s times of climate change and the urgent requirement of its mitigation,” Thackeray said.

The revived department plans to focus efforts on afforestation, conservation of forests, solid waste management and preventing run-offs of the same, and land degradation. It will also assist departments of industry and transport and other relevant departments to reduce air pollution and improve the state’s air quality index (AQI). The department also plans to include ongoing works of river rejuvenation program and focus on marine biodiversity, safeguarding and cleaning water bodies and coastal fronts such as beaches.



The department will further work in sync with other departments to promote efficient use of energy, reduce wastage and emphasise production of renewable energy by innovative means.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Day 1 of unlockdown: Mumbai doesn’t let its mask slip, shops with caution
Jun 06, 2020 01:00 IST
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian quits board
Jun 06, 2020 01:01 IST
Rs 3.87 crore Axis Bank heist in Palghar solved after 7 years
Jun 06, 2020 00:54 IST
E ward doubling rate is 42 days; BMC says because of testing
Jun 06, 2020 00:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.