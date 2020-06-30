State reports 4,878 new Covid-19 cases

After clocking over 5,000 Covid-19 cases on each of the past four days, the number came down marginally on Tuesday as Maharashtra reported 4,878 fresh infections. The state also recorded 245 fatalities, including 150 deaths from the previous weeks, taking the toll to 7,855.

The state’s case count now stands at 174,761. Of the total cases, the state reported a whopping 107,106 cases in June alone, which is 61.29% of the tally in Maharashtra. In June, 61,582 patients have also been discharged. Maharashtra saw its first case on March 9 and recorded 302 cases till March 31. In April, the state recorded 10,498, while it recorded 67,655 cases in May.

With the current trend in the daily increase of Covid-19 cases, the state is expected to cross the grim landmark of 2 lakh cases in the first week of July, state officials said.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reco-rded 893 new cases on Tuesday. The city recorded less than 1,000 cases after five days.

It also reported 95 fatalities, including 57 deaths of the previous weeks, taking the toll to 4,556.

Out of the 245 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday, 95 occurred in the past 48 hours and 150 deaths are from the previous period, the state health department said. These include 57 deaths in Mumbai, 15 in Thane, 42 in Bhivandi, two in Kalyan-Dombivli, four in Mira-Bhayandar and Aurangabad, three in Thane district and Pune, five in Palghar, seven in Panvel, six in Solapur, one each in Nashik and Jalgaon.

As new cases continued to increase in satellite cities around Mumbai, local authorities in Thane and Mira-Bhayander announced lockdown in the two cities. Thane municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma announced lockdown in Thane city from 7am on July 2 to July 12, restricting movement of people, except for essential work. Thane city has seen 2,533 cases in the past eight days alone.

The Mira-Bhayander municipal corporation, too, announced a complete lockdown till July 10 after cases spiked in the past few days. In the past eight days alone, Mira-Bhayander has recorded 1,031 cases. While milk and bakery stores will be allowed to open between 5am and 10pm, all other shops, malls, supermarkets, vegetable/ fruits and grocery stores will remain shut during the lockdown period, local officials said. Home delivery of groceries, fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry and meat will be allowed between 9am and 11pm. Pharmacies will remain open between 9am and 9 pm.

On Tuesday, Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner announced lockdown from 7am on July 2 till 7pm on July 12. Public transportation, including autorickshaw, state transport buses, taxi, private buses, etc will not be allowed to ply. Movement of people have been restricted, unless due to emergency. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai have already announced a complete lockdown in 10 containment zones from Monday till July 5. The local administrations took the step to contain the rise of cases in the satellite cities after it saw a significant rise in cases. Kalyan-Dombivli has recorded 3,130 cases, while Navi Mumbai has recorded 1,743 cases in the past eight days.

“The figures in Mumbai seem to have plateaued, but there is a spike in cases in its surrounding areas and it needs containing as the population density is high in these areas. The chief minister has in no uncertain terms asked the local administrations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to step up tracking, testing, and treatment,” a state bureaucrat said.

Thane recorded 278 new cases, taking the tally close to 10,000 cases, while Kalyan-Dombivli reported 435 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, where the total cases now stand at 7,503. Navi Mumbai saw 195 new cases, while Ulhasnagar and Mira-Bhayander recorded 155 and 196 fresh cases respectively. Vasai-Virar recorded 236 new cases, taking the total to 4,729.

Besides MMR, Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad, and Jalgaon. Pune recorded 816 new cases, taking the tally over the 18,000-mark to 18,039 cases. Aurangabad district recorded 93 cases, taking total cases in the district to 1,011, while Aurangabad city registered 128 new cases, pushing the tally to 4,317.

“Cases in rural Maharashtra or in tier-two cities of the state are increasing, but are in control. We have not seen any exponential growth. The public health infrastructure in these areas has also been ramped up,” said a senior official from the health department, requesting anonymity.

State health minister Rajesh Tope has also cautioned that cases are expected to rise in July and through August. He said that the state is focusing on reducing the case fatality rate (CFR) in the state, which now stands at 4.49% — higher than the country’s mortality rate of 2.98%. “We have sought ventilators from the Centre. Besides that, we are also going to procure remdesivir and favipiravir drugs for every district in the state. It is expected to reduce fatalities. Even if there is a spike, we are working towards it not leading to fatalities. Our planning and goal is to further reduce the mortality rate,” the health department official added.

Meanwhile, 1,951 patients were discharged on Tuesday. So far, 90,911 patients in the state have been discharged. With a recovery rate of 52.02%, the number of active cases in the state stands at 75,979. Maharashtra has tested 9,66,723 samples and has a positivity rate of 18.07% for Covid-19. Currently, 5,78,033 people are in home quarantine and 38,866 people are in institutional quarantine.