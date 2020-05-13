Sections
Home / Mumbai News / State requests Centre for 20 companies of CAPF to reduce police’s workload

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:27 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Two days after chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for additional central forces to support the state police, the home department on Wednesday, requested the Centre for the deployment of 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Maharashtra.

The state has demanded additional force of about 2,000 personnel to relieve the state police from excessive workload and for additional deployment during Eid on May 25.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the state police personnel were falling sick due to long working hours amid the Covid-19 lockdown and more and more police officers are testing positive for Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes Covid-19.

He said the deployment of central forces would allow the government to give some rest to the state personnel.



“The police force has been fighting against the coronavirus day and night by putting in additional duty hours. Many of them have tested positive for the virus. The demand raised for the additional force is made while keeping in mind the ensuing festival of Eid on May 25,” he said.

The state government has already deployed 32 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in various districts with rising Covid-19 cases.

Around 84 police officers and 709 constables are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Eight police constables including five in Mumbai have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus disease.

According to home department officials, the additional force requested from the Centre is expected to be deployed in containment zones in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Malegaon.

CM Thackeray, during his video conference on Monday, had requested the Prime Minister for additional force.

Both the CM and the home minister clarified that the government does not intend to deploy the military in the state.

