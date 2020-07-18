State’s longest leopard cub reunion attempt fails, 4 cubs relocated to Nagpur centre

The Maharashtra forest department’s longest ever reunion attempt of four leopard cubs with their mother over 16 days failed at Akola. The department on Thursday relocated the abandoned 45-day-old cubs to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur.

On June 30, local villagers at the Pastul village adjacent to the Patur forest reserve in Akola district came across three cubs abandoned at a forest patch and immediately informed the forest department. A day later, another cub was found at the same spot.

“Since all four cubs were identified from the same area, we were sure that the mother would return, and commenced efforts for the reunion,” said Vijay Mane, divisional forest officer, Akola.

With camera traps already in place to document the movement of the mother, the forest department installed a CCTV camera atop an electric pole near the forest patch where the cubs were found. The cubs were placed in a crate as the forest officers awaited the mother’s return on the night of July 1.

“The CCTV camera does not give out a flash when there is movement close to it as opposed to the camera trap which could have scared the mother away,” said Mane, adding that he was glad the mother returned the same night. “We thought this could be the fastest reunion carried out by the department.”

However, after sniffing her cubs for a while, the mother leaped back into the forest without collecting any of her cubs. This pattern continued for the next eight days, with forest officers keeping the four cubs around 8pm and waited through the night monitoring the area.

“After the first attempt, we spotted the mother moving in this zone but did not come close to the crate even after loud cries made by her cub,” said one of the forest guards.

Mane added that the team decided to dispatch a surveillance drone in the area to follow the mother’s movements. “We wanted to check whether she was tending to other cubs or there was another male leopard in the area. Though we identified a male leopard approximately 2 km, it seemed the mother was disinterested in taking back her cubs,” he said.

The department waited another few days. “While there is no written rule or directives that the reunion should happen within a specific time frame, it needs to be done as early as possible. Generally, reunion attempts are made for a maximum of eight to 10 days. After that, cubs are relocated to captivity,” said Bilal Habib, scientist, Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

“We lost all hope when a mating call of one of the male leopard’s in the area was answered by the mother,” said Mane adding, “A decision, based on the approval from the chief wildlife warden, was taken to transport the cubs to the rescue centre in Nagpur, putting an end to our efforts.”

Nandkishore Kale, divisional manager, Gorewada project said, “A health examination of all four cubs showed they were healthy and had no external injuries. All efforts are being made to ensure they have a stress-free environment and no separation anxiety from the mother.”

A female leopard refusing to respond to persistent reunion attempts could have multiple reasons, said senior veterinarian Dr Shailesh Pethe from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. “A primary reason could be early age pregnancy where she is not ready to accept the cubs. Another reason could be the mother realising that the cubs would not survive in the wild, and in such cases the cubs die within a couple of days. Lastly, the mother avoids taking her cubs back if she senses the presence of humans in the area or human scent off the cubs,” he said.

“Nurturing abandoned leopard cubs from the wild in captivity alters the natural course of life that these cats would have lived. However, what is important is to save the animal when there is no other alternative,” said Dr KD Batwe, former veterinarian, SGNP.

Why is reuniting them important?

A variety of factors including deforestation, habitat encroachment and poaching, leopards are continuously forced to leave their forested homes and move out into buffer areas. “The reunion plays a significant role in avoiding man-animal conflict cases within the forest division. When leopards are unable to locate their cubs, it is natural for them to turn hostile, aggressive and defensive on seeing humans in close proximity to that area and this poses an immediate threat to farmers in the area. The harvest season witnesses highest instances of conflict because the farmers move into the fields to cut down the long sugarcane stalks,” said Dr Ajay Deshmukh, wildlife veterinarian, who had successfully reunited 50 leopard cubs with their mothers over 10 years in Junnar.