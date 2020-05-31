State sees 2,940 cases, 99 deaths; 51% casualties happened in past fortnight

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 2,940 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, its second-highest spike in a day so far. With this, the state has also crossed the grim 65,000 mark as the case count stands at 65,168. Of them, 34,881 are active cases, which accounts for 53.52% of the total infections, according to the state health department.

On Saturday, it also reported 99 deaths, third highest in a day. The toll stands at 2,197. Of them, 40 deaths are from the past two days, while the rest are from the past 22 days, said health department.

The data also showed that the state recorded 1,129 deaths in the past 15 days. This is more than 51% of the total deaths — 2,197 — registered so far.

Mumbai also reported 1,510 new cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of the city reached 38,442 cases. Of them, 20,845 are active cases. On May 22, Mumbai had reported the highest one-day spike in cases — 1,751.

On Friday, the state had recorded 116 fatalities, highest so far. However, the government had clarified that 70 of them were from the past 13 days.

Of the 99 fatalities, 54 are in Mumbai, seven each in Vasai-Virar and Panvel, six each in Thane, Pune and Solapur, three each in Raigad and Jalgaon, two each in Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli and one died in Nagpur. Also, two patients each from Bihar and Rajasthan died in Mumbai and Panvel respectively.

Of total deaths, 48 were above 60 years of age, while 49 were in the age group of 40 to 59 years and the remaining two were below the age of 40 years.

Of the deceased, 66 had high-risk co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments, health officials said.

The mortality rate has also slightly increased to 3.37% (2,098 deaths on May 29) from 3.27% (1792 deaths on May 26. It is also more than the national mortality rate, which is 2.86%, with 4,971 deaths till Friday, stated the data from the state medical education department.

However, the state has also succeeded in bringing down the mortality rate significantly from the last month. On April 13, the mortality rate of the state was 7.41%. (148 deaths). This indicates improvement of 4.4%, the data shows.

A senior official said that they have found 11 mutations of the virus and the virus is behaving differently with different patients. “Actually, we know nothing about coronavirus. All we know about it is that it is extremely infectious and spreads very fast. The virus is behaving differently and is also mutating. We have found 11 mutants of the virus recently,” the official said, wishing not to be named.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the death rate is little over three per cent, which means 97% people may have recovered. “We have brought down the death rate to only 3.33%, it also means 97% patients may have recovered,” Tope said.

He further said that 83% of the total patients are asymptomatic and only 15-16% patients have mild or moderate symptoms. Also, only 1.5% patients are on ventilator. Overall, the situation is under control and there is nothing to worry about.

Beside this, fresh cases are also rising in the state and it is found that maximum cases were found in May month. Of 65,168 cases as many as 54,836 cases are reported in the last 30 days. It is 84.14% of the total cases.

Figures indicate that on an average, it is getting over 1,827 fresh cases daily.

The data also shows that since the past 13 days, the state is daily getting over 2,000 cases except on May 24 when 3,041, the highest single-day spike, was reported.

On May 17, there were 2,347 cases, May 18 had 2,033 new infections, May 19 saw 2,127, May 20 had 2,250, May 21 saw 2,345, May 22 had 2,940, May 23 had 2,608 cases, May 25 saw 2,436, May 26 had 2,091, May 27 had 2,190, May 28 saw 2,598 and on May 29, 2682 cases were reported.

The total number of cases registered in April was 10,201.

The first case of coronavirus was reported on March 9 and it took 30 days for the state to cross the 1,000 mark.

Coming on to the fact that Mumbai has 38,442 cases, the health minister said 16,364 patients have been discharged. “The recovery in Mumbai is almost 50%. The availability of beds in the city is an issue which will be resolved in the coming days as we are getting around 12,000 beds from 53 major private hospitals taken over by the state. In addition, 7,000 beds are going to be available after new field hospitals at Goregaon, Mahalaxmi race course, Mulund, Dahisar and Richardson and Cruddas Company at Byculla will be functional in the next few days,” he added. Tope said the doubling rate of the cases also increased to 17.5 days, which was 11.5 days till last week. The number of recoveries in the state has also jumped to 28,081 as 1,084 patients recovered on Saturday. The recovery rate is 43.07%, said a health official. The health department also declared to have conducted 4,47,772 tests at various public and private facilities across Maharashtra. Of them, 3,82,604 people tested negative, said an official. State currently has 3,169 active containment zones. A total of 17,917 survey teams, comprising doctors and assisting staff, have screened more than 68.51 lakh people. So far, 35,420 people have been kept in institutional quarantine in the state and over 5,51,660 people have been put under home quarantine.