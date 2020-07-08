Sections
State to fill 10,000 vacant posts of police constables

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared plans to fill 10,000 vacant posts for constables in the state police force. The process for recruitment will be started...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared plans to fill 10,000 vacant posts for constables in the state police force. The process for recruitment will be started immediately once it is approved by the state cabinet.

The state government has also decided to set up a women’s battalion in the state reserve police force (SRPF) for the first time. The base of the battalion will be developed at Katol in Nagpur, where the training centre will also come up.

The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. State home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray too has approved the decisions.

“To strengthen the police force, the state has decided to fill up 10,000 vacant posts of constables. Youths from both urban and rural areas will be benefitted from the decision. We have also decided to set up a women’s battalion of SRPF for which close to 1,400 women will be recruited,” the home minister said.



The previous BJP-led government has notified 5,200 vacant posts of constables for recruitment. The recruitment process has been started and applications have also been received. The process for the rest of around 4,800 will be started once the cabinet approves the decision,” said a senior official from the home department.

The state has 14 companies of SRPF that did not have a single woman in it.

“The state has identified around 100-acre plot in Katol that will be used for base camp and training centre of the women battalion,” Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, the state government has lifted the prohibition on the transfer of government officials and employees imposed in the backdrop of the pandemic outbreak. It has now allowed all the departments to transfer 15% of the total staff from all categories. The departments have been asked to complete the process by July 31, according to a government resolution issued by the general administration department.

On May 4, the state has decided to cancel annual general transfers of officials and employees due to coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken while declaring a 67% cut in its spending for development works this fiscal year.

