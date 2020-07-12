Sections
Home / Mumbai News / State transfers Pune civic commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad

State transfers Pune civic commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in Pune city, the Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. Vikram Kumar has been appointed...

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in Pune city, the Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. Vikram Kumar has been appointed as the new commissioner of the civic body. Kumar was serving as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Gaikwad has been posted again as the sugar commissioner, a position he was serving in before joining as Pune municipal commissioner in January this year.

The Covid-19 case count in Pune has reached 13,837 after 456 new cases were reported on Friday. The tally on June 3 was 7,390, but the city witnessed a spike of 6,447 cases in a little over a month. The civic body decided to impose a 10-day lockdown starting July 13 to contain the spread.

The state has also posted Saurabh Rao as officer on special duty at Pune divisional commissioner’s office. Rao was working as the sugar commissioner in Pune. The government has transferred agriculture commissioner Suhas Diwase as chief executive officer at PMRDA. Another bureaucrat Jitendra Dudi, serving as project officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project and assistant collector, Manchar sub-division in Pune, has been appointed as chief executive officer of Sangli Zilla Parishad.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Disengagement in progress: Jaishankar
Jul 12, 2020 01:19 IST
Big B tests Covid-19 positive: what all work he has done during lockdown!
Jul 12, 2020 01:11 IST
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 12, 2020 01:13 IST
Amitabh Bachchan worked from home during lockdown, shot for KBC 
Jul 12, 2020 01:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.