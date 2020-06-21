Sections
Home / Mumbai News / State unveils academic planner to help students learn

State unveils academic planner to help students learn

To ensure students do not miss out on learning as schools remain shut across the state, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) has come up with...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:13 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

To ensure students do not miss out on learning as schools remain shut across the state, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) has come up with an academic planner.

The 270-page document consists lesson plans for all subjects for Classes 1 to 10 under the state board curriculum. It lists out chapters to be completed every week between June and September. It will act as a guideline for teachers and parents to help the students learn remotely.

“We had already started sending out links to students on a daily basis when the lockdown was announced in March. These links consisted audio-visual content on DIKSHA app, which students could access on their phones. Now, with this planner, we hope that teachers find it easy to teach children remotely even if not all of them have access to live online classes,” said Dinkar Patil, director, MSCERT.

The planner also includes embedded links for each module, which parents or students can click on to see audio-visual content on the module. “It has to be circulated to all parents but care needs to be taken that teachers also supplement it with proper instruction and guidance to students with the help of phone, video call or messages,” states the planner.



Over the next two weeks, schools across the state will distribute textbooks to students in a phased manner. “We are hoping that once textbooks reach students, learning can begin, especially for those who do not have internet or smartphone. Our teachers can call students and ask them to read and understand one thing at a time with the help of the planner,” said the principal of a suburban school.

Schools in the state have started their new academic year from June 15 and have been asked to start online learning for students until physical reopening of schools is permitted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh Covid count goes past 400 with highest single-day spike during Unlock
Jun 21, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Chandigarh Our Take: Transparency key in maintaining private school accounts
Jun 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Labourer strangulates wife, buries body; caught
Jun 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Another elephant carcass found in Odisha, fifth in last eight days
Jun 21, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.