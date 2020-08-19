State waives of property tax of serving, retired defence personnel

Sections
The Maharashtra government has decided to waive off property tax of all the serving and retired defence personnel in rural areas of the state. The decision was taken considering...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 21:40 IST

By Faisal Malik,

The Maharashtra government has decided to waive off property tax of all the serving and retired defence personnel in rural areas of the state. The decision was taken considering their service to the country.

State rural development minister Hasan Mushrif, on Wednesday said that the property tax of a residential structure owned by all the serving and retired defence personnel has been waived off. They won’t have to pay property tax of the said structure to the gram panchayat. An order to this effect has also been issued.

Earlier, the defence personnel who received any service or gallantry medal or their next of kin, got this waiver from the state government.

