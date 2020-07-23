Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Stomach flu cases in June lowest since 2012: BMC

Stomach flu cases in June lowest since 2012: BMC

The absence of street food vendors due to the lockdown has reduced cases of gastroenteritis — also known as stomach flu — to its lowest count in eight years. Other...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:31 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

The absence of street food vendors due to the lockdown has reduced cases of gastroenteritis — also known as stomach flu — to its lowest count in eight years. Other illnesses, like hepatitis and dengue, have also reported fewer patients this year, say experts.

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that the number of gastroenteritis cases dropped by almost 15 times in June this year to 40 cases, as compared 777 cases in June 2019. So far in July, 21 cases of gastroenteritis have been recorded. Similarly, last year, the city witnessed 282 cases of hepatitis in June while this year in June, only three cases were reported. There have been no cases of hepatitis this month so far.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, said, “During monsoon, waterlogging and overflowing sewage lines spread bacteria and viruses. So we see the highest number of gastroenteritis and hepatitis cases, mostly caused by contaminated water. But this year, the flow of patients has gone down by almost 70%. Closure of roadside food stalls, which is the primary source of infection, is one of the major factors behind the plunge in cases.”

Dengue cases have also dropped, with four cases in June this year as compared to eight in June 2019. Five patients were diagnosed with leptospirosis in June 2019 while only one leptospirosis patient was reported last month.



However, there has been a slight increase in cases of malaria. In June 2019, there were 313 cases of malaria in Mumbai while last month, 328 cases were reported.

“Due to limitations on the movement of people, they were not exposed as much to mosquito breeding grounds. Additionally, all construction sites are closed,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health officer, BMC.

No deaths have been recorded due to any of these ailments since April.

Due to similarities in the symptoms of malaria and dengue with Covid-19, all patients are mandatorily tested for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. “We have kept separate beds for monsoon-related ailments, but the flow of such patients is thin so far. Also, the cases of co-infection of Covid-19 with monsoon ailments are rare,” said Dr Deshmukh.

Doctors said cases of monsoon-related illnesses may rise once there is heavier rain, leading to stagnant water. In July, the civic body has registered 236 cases of malaria in the city with 78 cases reported in the first week and 158 cases in the second.

“We have kept over 9,000 non-Covid beds ready for treatment of such patients. Generally, cases rise to the highest by the end of August when the city witnesses the heaviest rainfall. Thankfully, till Wednesday, no deaths have been reported due to dengue or malaria,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management
Jul 23, 2020 01:20 IST
Second elephant electrocuted in 24 hours in north Bengal; fourth death in two months
Jul 23, 2020 01:12 IST
Unlock Teej: Mehendi craze takes over corona scare?
Jul 23, 2020 01:06 IST
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Jul 23, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.