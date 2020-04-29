Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Student volunteers collect funds to help stray animals during lockdown

Student volunteers collect funds to help stray animals during lockdown

After helping provide food and essentials to tribal villages and help senior citizens with their daily needs during the ongoing lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19, college students...

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:00 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

After helping provide food and essentials to tribal villages and help senior citizens with their daily needs during the ongoing lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19, college students volunteering with the National Service Scheme (NSS) are now also focusing on the welfare of animals.

Students from a few colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) have been raising funds to provide food and water to stray animals and birds.

“Since we have to follow lockdown rules, our volunteers are ensuring that we only step out to help strays and birds close to our residence. Over the past one week most of us have noticed an increase in the number of strays that gather every day for food now,” said Idrish Badgujar, an NSS volunteer and student of RZ Shah College, Mulund. He added that around 18 volunteers from his college have started this initiative in several areas in Mulund and Dombivli.

In some cases, students have also been reaching out to animal shelters to help raise funds to provide food for animals. “We started a page on Facebook and Instagram to help raise funds, and the donations have ranged from ₹150 to ₹5,000 by students as well as others. While we are facing trouble, we cannot forget that animals are probably in a stickier situation as they are left with no food during the lockdown,” said Abhish Rege, another NSS volunteer.



Over the past few weeks, the state and central government have also been encouraging NSS volunteers to step up and come to the rescue of people in need. Atul Salunkhe, state liaison officer, NSS, government of Maharashtra, said that over 1.4 lakh students across the state have already registered on their official website and are ready to help. “We hope to start a helpline that can reach out to people across the state,” added Salunkhe.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:30 IST
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 19:18 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
LIVE: United States’ GDP collapses by 4.8% due to Covid-19 in Q1
Apr 29, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

Vicky, Ayushmann, Kartik, Varun pay tribute to Irrfan Khan
Apr 29, 2020 19:40 IST
Dispelling rumours, collecting feedback keep 1.60 lakh Asha workers busy
Apr 29, 2020 19:38 IST
3 cops held by Kapurthala police for violating curfew to purchase drugs
Apr 29, 2020 19:37 IST
India’s domestic air passenger traffic fell by 11.8% in March: Report
Apr 29, 2020 19:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.