Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Student wings of political parties write to Mithibai College, demand fee hike waiver

Student wings of political parties write to Mithibai College, demand fee hike waiver

A day after HT reported that students of Mithibai College in Vile Parle complained of a fee hike amid Covid-19 pandemic, student wings of political parties written to authorities...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:41 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

A day after HT reported that students of Mithibai College in Vile Parle complained of a fee hike amid Covid-19 pandemic, student wings of political parties written to authorities demanding waiver of the hike. Meanwhile, the autonomous college run by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) charitable trust has extended the deadline for payment by six days till July 6.

Students had also alleged that the institute did not allow students to make payments in instalments despite instructions from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and University of Mumbai (MU).

Akhil Chitre from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has written to the management of SVKM and Mithibai College administration to waive the fee hike and to allow students to pay their fees in instalments. “If the college doesn’t pay heed to our demands, it will have to answer to the wrath of MNS,” said Chitre.

Similarly, Mohammed Salman, president of the south Maharashtra wing of Student Islamic Organisation, has written to the Fee Regulating Authority to take matters into consideration.



In view of the nationwide lockdown to control Covid-19 pandemic, UGC — the apex body governing all educational institutes in the country — had issued a letter on May 27 to all universities and colleges asking them to be sympathetic towards students while asking them to pay tuition and other fees. Subsequently, MU instructed all colleges, including autonomous ones, to not hike fees for the academic year 2020-21 and allow students to pay fees in instalments.

Students of Mithibai College said that despite the directions, they had been given a four-day window to make payments and there was no provision for partial payment.

Meanwhile, in a notice published on the website late on Sunday, Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai College, informed the students that the deadline to pay fees has been extended till July 6. Despite repeated attempts, neither Hande nor Asoke Basak, the chief executive officer of SVKM, responded to queries.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Honour PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary year: Deora to govt
Jun 30, 2020 00:40 IST
More local trains likely, state may allow more essential service staff
Jun 30, 2020 00:39 IST
Mumbai mayor admitted to hospital, kidney stone suspected
Jun 30, 2020 00:39 IST
Disgusting that Sushant’s death is being used for ulterior motives: Swara
Jun 30, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.