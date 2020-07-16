Students can submit caste certificate in six months

Sections
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared to give six-month time to students to submit caste certificate to get admissions in professional courses under Maratha reservation...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared to give six-month time to students to submit caste certificate to get admissions in professional courses under Maratha reservation quota. Students enrolling for admissions are required to submit caste validity certificate within a specific period. However, due Covid-19 outbreak the students are facing difficulties in obtaining the certificate, the state decided to extend the period to six months.

