Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Students, colleges in Mumbai seek clarity on details about holding final-year exams after Supreme Court verdict

Students, colleges in Mumbai seek clarity on details about holding final-year exams after Supreme Court verdict

Months of ambiguity over the end-of-term final-year exams were finally brought to an end on Friday, after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that all the universities in the country will...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:52 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

Months of ambiguity over the end-of-term final-year exams were finally brought to an end on Friday, after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that all the universities in the country will have to hold exams to promote students.

Even as the Maharashtra government announced to follow the Apex court order, students and colleges are still confused, trying to figure out how and when the exams will be held in the upcoming weeks. The state education department has assured clarity over the exam schedule and other minute details soon.

“Colleges are currently working on virtual classes and a majority have decided to conduct semester exams by November this year. Going by the state government’s announcement, the final-year exams might also take place around the same time, leaving teachers burdened again,” said a senior professor of a suburban college.

She added that before announcing the exam dates, the state government will have to clarify the minutest of details such as how the exam will be conducted, how the papers will be set and assessed, among others.



To give themselves enough time for clarity, several final-year students had decided to defer joining foreign universities for higher studies by one semester. Many are still worried that after missing the August-September session, they might miss joining universities abroad in the January-February session too.

“Due to the Covid-19 scare and uncertainty over my exams, I had deferred my intake to the February semester. I’m worried that I might not even make it for that semester, if the university exams and eventual results are delayed further,” said Akruti Patel, a final year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) student, who has already been accepted by a Canadian university for Master of Business Management course.

Several student organisations have called the SC verdict unfair, and claimed that the decision will put the health of students in jeopardy.

“The SC verdict is completely unfair to the student community. Not only will this cause additional mental stress to students, but also pose a serious health hazard for all those who will be involved in the exam process,” said Mohammad Salman for the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO).

He added that imposing University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines on all universities is contrary to the federal nature of education in the country and infringes on the rights of state governments and autonomous institutes.

Some colleges, however, are not complaining about the verdict.

“Conducting exams will hinder the current academic session but I’m sure every college has been mentally preparing for this situation, and so everything will be managed well,” said Rajendra Shinde, principal, St Xavier’s College.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 29, 2020 02:14 IST
State positive on reopening gyms, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells owners
Aug 29, 2020 02:08 IST
Passengers’ body demands halts at stations beyond Maharashtra’s Kalyan city for essential workers to commute
Aug 29, 2020 02:19 IST
Himachal’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,637; 3,000 cases reported in August alone
Aug 29, 2020 02:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.