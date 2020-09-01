Students in Maharashtra can appear for final-year exams from home

The Maharashtra government will allow students to appear for their final year examinations from their homes, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. These exams for professional and non-professional courses are likely to start in early October and the state may seek an extension up to November 10 from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to complete the examination process. A final decision is expected in the next two to three days.

The state’s higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said on Monday, “Majority of the vice chancellors have suggested seeking one month’s time [up to October 31] from UGC to complete the examination process. A few also suggested an extension up to November 10. The state government has requested the committee ensure students won’t have to step out of homes to appear for examinations considering the pandemic. A consensus among vice chancellors has been reached on the issue, following which a decision has also been taken,” Samant said.

Following a Supreme Court (SC) order, the state had formed a committee of vice chancellors to suggest measures to safely complete the examinations process.

A committee of vice-chancellors from various universities had met on Sunday to consider the best options for final year exams. It is expected to submit its report on Wednesday to the higher and technical education department. The report will later be discussed before the state disaster management authority, which is headed by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, for final approval. “The committee of vice chancellors will submit their report on September 2 which will be discussed in the meeting of state disaster management authority where a final decision will be taken,” said Samant, after meeting the vice-chancellors.

Samant said the vice chancellors have sought a day's time to finalise modalities and guidelines for conducting examinations.

Last week, SC had ruled out students being promoted without writing final year examinations and also upheld a July 6 directive of UGC to hold exams by September 30. However, SC gave states the liberty to approach UGC to postpone the deadline and hold examinations after September 30, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is likely that examinations can be conducted in the first week of October and will be of fewer marks than the regular ones so that students won’t have to go through lot of stress. They will also get September for studies,” Samant said, adding that organising examinations during Covid-19 crisis was challenging. “We are also trying to figure out how to accommodate students who are not comfortable with online examinations,” he said.

Prajakt Tanpure, minister of state for higher and technical education, said that there are multiple options that allow students to take the exams from their homes.

“The state has options such as open book exams that allow students to refer to books to answer the question; multiple choice question (MCQ); optical mark recognition (OMR); and assignment-based exams, through which students can appear for examinations from home,” Tanpure said.