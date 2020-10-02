Students in Maharashtra find first session of state CET exam easy

Most of the students who appeared for the first session of the Maharashtra common entrance test (MH-CET) on Thursday said they found the exam easier as compared to the papers of the previous few years. Around 5.32 lakh aspirants from across the state have registered for the exam, which will be conducted in two shifts everyday till October 6.

“All the PCB (Physics-Chemistry-Biology) questions were very easy and almost all of them were from within the prescribed syllabus. As the exam was held online, some students were feeling anxious but the test was conducted smoothly,” said Om Trivedi, one of the aspirants who appeared for the exam on Thursday.

This is the first time that the exam authority will conduct only two papers—Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) — in multiple sessions, as the combined third paper of PCMB has been dropped from the entrance exam altogether.

“The exam was conducted keeping in mind the current [Covid-19] scenario and considering the mental status of the students who have been studying for the past few years for these entrance exams. This year has been very stressful and having an easy paper for CET was confidence boosting for us,” said Anvir Sahay, another aspirant.

HT had previously reported how this year the registrations to the state CET exam sore by more than 1 lakh aspirants as compared to last year. Official records shared by the state CET cell reveal that 5.32 lakh aspirants registered for the exam this year, as compared to 4.13 lakh aspirants in 2019 and 4.35 lakh registrations in 2018.

Experts attributed the rise in registrations to the delay in conducting national-level entrance exams for engineering courses as well as to the introduction of new-age courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Analytics, Blockchain, among others, by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) this year.