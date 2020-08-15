Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Students unhappy with Bombay HC’s refusal to stay final-year PG medical, dental exams

The Bombay high court’s decision on Friday to deny interim relief to final-year postgraduate (PG) medical and dental students has not gone down well with many. While the...

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:48 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

The Bombay high court’s decision on Friday to deny interim relief to final-year postgraduate (PG) medical and dental students has not gone down well with many. While the court has clarified that final exams for dental and medical students will be conducted as per schedule in August, students said they are unprepared, especially since most of them have been at the forefront of Covid-19 relief work for the past five months, across state hospitals.

“Students worried about their health and safety of their family members since they had to sit for examinations along with hundreds of other students. Additionally, most of them have been working 12-14 hour shifts every day for the past few months. This should have been considered by the court before denying them relief from exams this year,” said the parent of a PG medical student, adding that most students are under a lot of stress because of the uncertainty of the situation.

According to the last circular released by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) exams are slated to commence from August 17, while PG medical exams are scheduled to start from August 25.

Medical aspirants have been seeking relief from final-year exams for some time now. MUHS, however, had been very clear on its decision to hold exams, with some delay due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the state. At present, colleges have been asked to finish submitting internal marks of all students and MUHS has started issuing hall tickets to all registered candidates.



“The Ministry of Home Affairs has been very clear that education institutes in Maharashtra will remain shut until the end of this month. How does MUHS plan to hold exams this month,” said Siddharth Ingle, president, Maharashtra Students Union (MASU).

At present, the Supreme Court (SC) is already hearing a set of petitions filed by various student groups from Maharashtra, seeking directions to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to withdraw its decision to make end-of-term final-year exams compulsory. However, these petitions do not include medical exams. “Medical students might have to approach SC for help now,” added Ingle.

