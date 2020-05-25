Subdued Eid celebration in Mumbai

A view of the roads outside Bandra Station on Eid-al-Fitr, where people from Muslim community had been gathering in large numbers to offer prayers on this occasion every year, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, Monday, May 25, 2020. (PTI)

Eid celebrations remained low key in Mumbai on Monday and Muslims offered prayers at their homes instead of venturing out in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Heavy police security was deployed outside mosques and some key roads in the city.

Prominent Muslim clerics in the city also appealed to people of the community to offer namaz by staying at home.

Markets and mosques remained closed in Mumbai, where streets in normal times used to be bustling with activity during the festival time.

A few members of the Muslim community were seen out on roads, but they avoided hugging each other and wore masks in view of the social distancing guidelines to stay protected against the coronavirus disease.

Majority of the community members stayed indoors and refrained from wearing new clothes this time on the festival.

In the wake of the lockdown, people did not invite relatives and friends for feasts and kept the celebrations simple. Women prepared the festive dishes at home in most of the Muslim families to mark the occasion.

Caterers did not take food orders as most of their labourers have already left for their native places.