Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Superintendent opts for self-quarantine after his attendant tests positive

Superintendent opts for self-quarantine after his attendant tests positive

The superintendent of police (SP) at Arthur Road Jail self quarantined for 15 days after his attendant tested positive for Covid-19. About 77 inmates and 26 jail officials, tested positive on...

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:05 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

The superintendent of police (SP) at Arthur Road Jail self quarantined for 15 days after his attendant tested positive for Covid-19. About 77 inmates and 26 jail officials, tested positive on Thursday, a day after a 45-year-old undertrial was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease.

The attendant is among the 26 jail employees who tested positive, said prison sources. Sources added that the SP has quarantined himself in the bungalow allotted to him inside the jail premises.

“The attendant used to serve him food, tea and also did administrative duties like handing over files and documents. Thus, the officer needed to be quarantined,” said a senior police officer, on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, after results indicated that 103 people in the prison were infected , Sir JJ Hospital authorities took swabs of 200 more people at the prison, results of which are awaited.



Jail authorities are yet to identify how the virus entered the premises, as no new prisoners were admitted since the first week of April, particularly due to overcrowding in the prison.

“The possibility of the virus spreading via the civic cleaning staff, sanitisation workers, or through essential service providers who visit the jail cannot be ruled out,” added the officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
May 08, 2020 22:23 IST
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
May 09, 2020 00:09 IST

latest news

Miles from home, 90 Kashmiris stuck in Ambala wait for their chance to return
May 09, 2020 00:15 IST
Centre says Bengal not testing enough, mismanaging cases
May 09, 2020 00:15 IST
Anti-malaria drug fails another test as a Covid-19 treatment, says study
May 09, 2020 00:13 IST
155 fresh cases, UP’s Covid-19 tally reaches 3,214
May 09, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.