Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa among 34 held during raid on Mumbai club for violating Covid norms

Cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were among 34 people arrested for violating Covid-19 norms on Tuesday following a police raid on a club near the Mumbai airport. They were brought to the local police station and were later released.

Joint police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil confirmed the raid. “The people found in the club including staff members were booked for violating Covid-19 norms.”

The club was raided around 3am. Police said 19 of the people arrested had come from Delhi and few were from South Mumbai.