Surgery removes coin, bead stuck in bodies of two children

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:25 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A coin and a metallic bead, lodged in the food pipe and nose of two children respectively, were removed via an endoscopic surgery in a hospital at Mira Road on Monday.

Dr Neepa Vellimuttam, consultant ENT surgeon at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road carried out the two surgeries. In the first case, a one-year-old boy had swallowed a Re 1 coin and in the second, a metallic bead was stuck in a 4-year-old girl’s nose.

“The kid had swallowed the coin while playing and had difficulty in swallowing. His parents rushed him to the hospital where the emergency surgery was done,” said Vellimuttam . An x-ray confirmed the position of the coin, lodged in the cricopharynx (the narrowest part of the food pipe), she said. “An endoscope was inserted into his throat to pull out the coin,” added Vellimuttam.

The same day, a 4-year-old girl was admitted with a metallic bead lodged in the posterior part of her nose. “The child had inserted the metal bead while playing. Using an endoscope, we removed the bead,” said the ENT surgeon.



Both patients were discharged on Tuesday evening.

