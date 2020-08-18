‘Surplus’ teachers can report to nearest school, help with online classes: Maharashtra education department

Sections
As schools in Maharashtra continue to teach students online, the state education department in a circular released on Monday asked teachers, who have been declared ‘surplus’ in their schools and are yet to get a fresh appointment elsewhere, to report to any school near their homes to help with virtual classes.

As per department norms, if a school has more teachers than the student-teacher ratio of 30:1 per class, the appointments of surplus teachers are cancelled and they are transferred to other schools with vacancies. However in the current situation, as teachers cannot be asked to travel due to lockdown-related restrictions, the department has allowed them to work with the nearest schools.

“Such teachers can help schools with the online teaching-learning process like conducting classes, planning academic activities etc. This will also help schools in working more efficiently during the ongoing pandemic,” stated the circular.

While there is no clear estimation on how many teachers are yet to get the postings, the state has more than 10,000 surplus teachers.



The department has also asked local authorities to relieve teachers who were earlier engaged in Covid-related duties, so that they can join their respective schools.

“It has been decided to relieve such teachers with immediate effect,” said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad in a tweet on Monday.

Schools have welcomed the decision, but said that the local authorities will have to intervene in the issue.

“It should not happen that many surplus teachers report at the same school, while others continue to have none,” said a principal of a Thane-based school.

