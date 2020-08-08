Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant case probe was quarantined: Bihar cop

Sushant case probe was quarantined: Bihar cop

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities gave exemption from home quarantine to Bihar-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari, who had come to the...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:29 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities gave exemption from home quarantine to Bihar-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari, who had come to the city for investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, allowing him to return to Patna before Saturday. The decision was taken following a letter by Bihar Police to facilitate Tiwari’s return to Patna to resume his duty.

Tiwari had arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening and was asked by the civic authorities to remain under 14-day quarantine until August 15, as per the rule for domestic air travellers. Tiwari was quarantined at the SRPF camp in Goregaon, where he had put up upon his arrival to Mumbai. On Thursday, four other personnel of Bihar Police, who were in Mumbai since July 27 to investigate Rajput’s death, flew back to Patna.

Bihar Police’s letter came in the backdrop of the Nitish Kumar-led government giving its consent to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this week. CBI registered a first information report in the case on Thursday.

Mumbai Police is probing the case after the actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and Maharashtra government ordered an investigation into his death.



P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, responded to Bihar Police’s letter.

“It is surprising and unfortunate to note that a visiting senior officer before proceeding to Maharashtra has not acquainted himself with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) quarantine guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government to arrest the spread of the pandemic in the state. It may be noted that the guidelines are available in the public domain,” the BMC letter stated.

“Considering that it is only the fifth day of his arrival, and since the request to exempt from home isolation to go back to Patna has come from Patna police, and considering the provision in the SOP (standard operating procedure) to exempt passengers on a short duration visit, it is hereby decided to exempt Mr. Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine subject to fulfilling the following conditions. He shall leave Maharashtra before the seventh day of the start of quarantine (before August 8),” the letter stated.

Tiwari left for the Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon.

While speaking to the media, Tiwari said, “I was not quarantined, but the investigation was quarantined. We did whatever we could do, and definitely there were hurdles in our investigations. Now, the investigation is with the CBI, and I cannot comment on it. But we will submit all investigation-related details we did in the Supreme Court.”

Meanwhile, BMC on Friday also tweeted a notification reading, “Some instances have come to notice that some government officials after landing in Mumbai show their government ID card and secure exemption. By this order, it is clarified that any exemption for government servant contributing for its office has to be made in writing to BMC two days in advance justifying the reason for exemption for home quarantine. All exemptions will be given in written by BMC, and BMC officers at the airport shall not give any exemptions.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

University of Mumbai reopens pre-admission registration link for UG courses
Aug 08, 2020 02:03 IST
Mumbai’s August average rain covered in just seven days of the month
Aug 08, 2020 01:58 IST
How urban planner’s Spain trip gave Mumbai 1st traffic signal with female figures
Aug 08, 2020 01:56 IST
Change in foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of Scheduled Caste students
Aug 08, 2020 02:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.