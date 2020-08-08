Sushant case probe was quarantined: Bihar cop

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities gave exemption from home quarantine to Bihar-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari, who had come to the city for investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, allowing him to return to Patna before Saturday. The decision was taken following a letter by Bihar Police to facilitate Tiwari’s return to Patna to resume his duty.

Tiwari had arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening and was asked by the civic authorities to remain under 14-day quarantine until August 15, as per the rule for domestic air travellers. Tiwari was quarantined at the SRPF camp in Goregaon, where he had put up upon his arrival to Mumbai. On Thursday, four other personnel of Bihar Police, who were in Mumbai since July 27 to investigate Rajput’s death, flew back to Patna.

Bihar Police’s letter came in the backdrop of the Nitish Kumar-led government giving its consent to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this week. CBI registered a first information report in the case on Thursday.

Mumbai Police is probing the case after the actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and Maharashtra government ordered an investigation into his death.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, responded to Bihar Police’s letter.

“It is surprising and unfortunate to note that a visiting senior officer before proceeding to Maharashtra has not acquainted himself with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) quarantine guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government to arrest the spread of the pandemic in the state. It may be noted that the guidelines are available in the public domain,” the BMC letter stated.

“Considering that it is only the fifth day of his arrival, and since the request to exempt from home isolation to go back to Patna has come from Patna police, and considering the provision in the SOP (standard operating procedure) to exempt passengers on a short duration visit, it is hereby decided to exempt Mr. Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine subject to fulfilling the following conditions. He shall leave Maharashtra before the seventh day of the start of quarantine (before August 8),” the letter stated.

Tiwari left for the Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon.

While speaking to the media, Tiwari said, “I was not quarantined, but the investigation was quarantined. We did whatever we could do, and definitely there were hurdles in our investigations. Now, the investigation is with the CBI, and I cannot comment on it. But we will submit all investigation-related details we did in the Supreme Court.”

Meanwhile, BMC on Friday also tweeted a notification reading, “Some instances have come to notice that some government officials after landing in Mumbai show their government ID card and secure exemption. By this order, it is clarified that any exemption for government servant contributing for its office has to be made in writing to BMC two days in advance justifying the reason for exemption for home quarantine. All exemptions will be given in written by BMC, and BMC officers at the airport shall not give any exemptions.”