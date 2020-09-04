Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI explores possible links with Bollywood celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI explores possible links with Bollywood celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) called actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit for questioning for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Indrajit reached the...

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:40 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) called actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit for questioning for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Indrajit reached the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guesthouse at 10.20am and was questioned till 5pm.

CBI is also exploring any possible links between the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death. The agency questioned Bunty Sajdeh, chief executive officer of Cornerstone company, where Salian worked for approximately three hours. CBI also questioned Niraj Singh and Keshav Bachner, who were employed as Rajput’s domestic staff, and Siddharth Pithani, who was Rajput’s friend and flatmate.

The agency’s teams have been in Mumbai since August 20 and have collected evidence from Mumbai Police, which had registered a case of accidental death after Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14. As part of its investigation, Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 people.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) called Rajput’s former business partner Varun Mathur for the second day. A source in ED said Mathur said Rajput had been planning to make virtual reality movies about Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi. Mathur had been questioned on Wednesday by ED regarding Innasei Ventures, a company he, Saurabh Mishra and Rajput had started in 2018. Innsaei Ventures was initially launched in April 2018 by Mathur and Mishra, and Rajput joined as a director in May.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Record 276 cases push Chandigarh’s tally beyond 5,000 mark
Sep 04, 2020 01:08 IST
Focus on non-Covid work: BMC tells staff
Sep 04, 2020 01:07 IST
Maharashtra Governor gives nod: Final-year students can write their exams from home
Sep 04, 2020 01:06 IST
424 Maharashtra police personnel contract Covid-19 in 24 hours, highest recorded spike
Sep 04, 2020 01:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.